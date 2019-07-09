Comparing of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.78 N/A -1.68 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 71.32 N/A -1.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.02 beta indicates that Fortress Biotech Inc. is 202.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 8.7 and 8.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 591.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 15.1% respectively. Insiders held 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.