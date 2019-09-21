Comparing of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

Since Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.45 N/A -1.21 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 1,072.84% at a $19 average price target. On the other hand, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -65.00% and its average price target is $10. Based on the data given earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Odonate Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 83.5% respectively. 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.