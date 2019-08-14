Comparing of Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 -4.02 N/A -1.21 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.43 beta means Fortress Biotech Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 596.20% and an $11 average target price. On the other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s potential upside is 153.06% and its average target price is $22.75. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.