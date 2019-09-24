Comparing of Fortis Inc. (FTS) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) and Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis Inc. 39 0.00 N/A 1.73 22.84 Atlantic Power Corporation 2 0.92 N/A 0.20 12.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortis Inc. and Atlantic Power Corporation. Atlantic Power Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Fortis Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Fortis Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atlantic Power Corporation 0.00% -282.5% 2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fortis Inc. and Atlantic Power Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 59.29% and 61.3% respectively. About 0.55% of Fortis Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Atlantic Power Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortis Inc. -0.13% -0.53% 7.65% 11.39% 21.48% 18.17% Atlantic Power Corporation -3.63% -1.65% 5.29% -4.02% 11.16% 10.14%

For the past year Fortis Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Atlantic Power Corporation.

Summary

Fortis Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Atlantic Power Corporation.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2016, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 2,138 megawatts consisting of interests in 23 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada. The company sells its electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts.