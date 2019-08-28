Comparing of Fortis Inc. (FTS) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Both Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) and Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis Inc. 38 0.00 N/A 1.73 22.84 Ameren Corporation 74 3.21 N/A 3.47 21.79

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortis Inc. and Ameren Corporation. Ameren Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Fortis Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Fortis Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ameren Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fortis Inc. and Ameren Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ameren Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 3.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Fortis Inc. and Ameren Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ameren Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ameren Corporation is $78, which is potential 2.97% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.29% of Fortis Inc. shares and 73.8% of Ameren Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.55% of Fortis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ameren Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortis Inc. -0.13% -0.53% 7.65% 11.39% 21.48% 18.17% Ameren Corporation -0.97% 0.64% 4.78% 11.41% 23.23% 16.04%

For the past year Fortis Inc. was more bullish than Ameren Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Ameren Corporation beats Fortis Inc.

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 420,000 retail customers in a territory comprising approximately 2,991 square kilometers located in southeastern Arizona, including the greater Tucson metropolitan area in Pima county, as well as parts of Cochise county; and 95,000 retail customers in ArizonaÂ’s Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,994 megawatts (MW) comprising 54 MW of solar capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 64 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 994,000 customers in approximately 135 communities in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 549,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador serving approximately 264,000 customers with an installed generating capacity of 139 MW; and on Prince Edward Island serving approximately 79,000 customers through generating facilities with a combined capacity of 145 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 65,000 customers in Fort Erie, Cornwall, Gananoque, Port Colborne, and the District of Algoma in Ontario; approximately 43,200 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 15,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos, as well as holds long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and Aitken Creek. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.