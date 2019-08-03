Comparing of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Since Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 82 7.52 N/A 2.18 36.86 Workday Inc. 198 14.61 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortinet Inc. and Workday Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Workday Inc. 0.00% -24.2% -8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Fortinet Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Workday Inc. has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Workday Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Workday Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortinet Inc. and Workday Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 2 2.33 Workday Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortinet Inc.’s average target price is $86.83, while its potential upside is 0.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 76.4% of Fortinet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.6% of Workday Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Fortinet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Workday Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Workday Inc. -6.81% -6.32% -0.6% 15.85% 61.4% 25.24%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has weaker performance than Workday Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Fortinet Inc. beats Workday Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management. It also provides Workday Human Capital Management application, which includes human resources management, such as workforce lifecycle and organization management, compensation, absence, and employee benefits administration; and global talent management comprising goal and performance management, succession planning, and career and development planning. In addition, the company offers Workday Payroll application for enterprise payroll; Workday Time Tracking application, which automates workforce management processes; Workday Recruiting, an end-to-end application to support candidates, hiring managers, the interview team, and recruiters; and Workday Learning platform. Further, it provides Workday Planning application to create, collaborate, and take action on financial and workforce plans; Workday Professional Services Automation application to supports the billable projects lifecycle; and Workday Student, an end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle information system. The company serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and hospitality, education, and government and non-profit industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.