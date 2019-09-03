Comparing of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Its Rivals

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Fortinet Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Fortinet Inc. has 11.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fortinet Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.40% 12.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Fortinet Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. N/A 83 36.86 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Fortinet Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Fortinet Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Fortinet Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

Fortinet Inc. currently has an average target price of $86.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.88%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.10%. Given Fortinet Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fortinet Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortinet Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -7.24% 4.04% -12.6% 6.85% 27.92% 14.03% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has weaker performance than Fortinet Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s competitors have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortinet Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Fortinet Inc. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fortinet Inc.’s competitors are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Fortinet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fortinet Inc.’s peers beat Fortinet Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.