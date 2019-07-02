Comparing of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 80 7.03 N/A 2.18 37.13 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 10 4.04 N/A 0.15 65.87

Demonstrates Fortinet Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Fortinet Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Fortinet Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. Its rival CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.4 and 3.4 respectively. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortinet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortinet Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 1 3 2 2.33 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$83.17 is Fortinet Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 7.75%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.5% of Fortinet Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.9% of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 10.7% of Fortinet Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. -5.36% -10.99% -14.16% 27.48% 0% 18.75%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. has weaker performance than CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.