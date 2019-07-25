Comparing of Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR)

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) and Amber Road Inc. (NYSE:AMBR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortinet Inc. 82 7.77 N/A 2.18 37.13 Amber Road Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortinet Inc. and Amber Road Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fortinet Inc. and Amber Road Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortinet Inc. 0.00% 37.4% 12% Amber Road Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -14.5%

Volatility and Risk

Fortinet Inc.’s 1 beta indicates that its volatility is 0.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Amber Road Inc. has a 0.4 beta which is 60.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortinet Inc. Its rival Amber Road Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Fortinet Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amber Road Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fortinet Inc. and Amber Road Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortinet Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Amber Road Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortinet Inc.’s average price target is $90.5, while its potential upside is 6.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.5% of Fortinet Inc. shares and 81.4% of Amber Road Inc. shares. 10.7% are Fortinet Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9% of Amber Road Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortinet Inc. -0.73% -14.88% -1.66% 8.46% 36.1% 15.08% Amber Road Inc. 33.78% 45.51% 42.78% 48% 38.06% 57.35%

For the past year Fortinet Inc. was less bullish than Amber Road Inc.

Summary

Fortinet Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Amber Road Inc.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products. In addition, the company provides FortiSandbox advanced threat protection solutions; FortiDDos and FortiDB database security appliances; and FortiSIEM family of products to provide a cloud-ready security information and event management (SIEM) solution for enterprises and service providers. Further, it offers security subscription, technical support, training, and professional services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Amber Road, Inc. provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers. It provides its solution to various industries, including chemical/pharmaceutical, high technology/electronics, industrial/manufacturing, logistics, oil and gas, and retail/apparel through a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Management Dynamics Inc. and changed its name to Amber Road, Inc. in 2011. Amber Road, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.