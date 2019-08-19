Comparing of Forterra Inc. (FRTA) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Both Forterra Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) are each other’s competitor in the General Building Materials industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forterra Inc. 5 0.29 N/A -0.44 0.00 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.08 N/A 1.34 19.99

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Forterra Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forterra Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forterra Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Liquidity

Forterra Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MDU Resources Group Inc. are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. Forterra Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MDU Resources Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Forterra Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forterra Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 MDU Resources Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forterra Inc.’s average target price is $6.75, while its potential downside is -0.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.5% of Forterra Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.2% of MDU Resources Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Forterra Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forterra Inc. -4.97% 25% 39.48% 33.74% -25.37% 72.87% MDU Resources Group Inc. 2.61% 4.49% 5.07% 5.48% -5.94% 12.16%

For the past year Forterra Inc. was more bullish than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MDU Resources Group Inc. beats Forterra Inc.

Forterra, Inc. manufactures water and drainage pipe and products in the United States and Eastern Canada. It also manufactures structural and specialty precast products, and precast concrete bridge girders; and prestressed concrete, welded steel, and bar-wrapped concrete pipes. The company serves water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, and drainage; and contractors, distributors, and municipalities. Forterra, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.