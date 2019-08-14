Comparing of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Both Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) and Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 47 0.61 N/A 2.29 24.53 Globant S.A. 86 6.68 N/A 1.45 72.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Globant S.A. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Globant S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Globant S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 2.1% Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3%

Risk & Volatility

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Globant S.A.’s 0.84 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Globant S.A. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Globant S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Globant S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Globant S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Globant S.A. is $96, which is potential -4.64% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and Globant S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 9.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 68.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shares. Comparatively, Globant S.A. has 3.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 2.52% 15.74% 50.96% 48.03% 37.13% 57.83% Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21%

For the past year Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Globant S.A.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.