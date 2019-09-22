Comparing of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (FORTY) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO)

Both Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:1985 Ltd) and FRONTEO Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEO) compete on a level playing field in the Information Technology Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 51 0.61 N/A 2.29 24.53 FRONTEO Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.03 208.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and FRONTEO Inc. FRONTEO Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is currently more affordable than FRONTEO Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 0.00% 9.4% 2.1% FRONTEO Inc. 0.00% 1.5% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.89 beta means Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.’s volatility is 11.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. FRONTEO Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, FRONTEO Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FRONTEO Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. and FRONTEO Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.9% and 0%. Insiders held 68.9% of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. 2.52% 15.74% 50.96% 48.03% 37.13% 57.83% FRONTEO Inc. -3.87% -53.93% -69.65% -54.64% -64.5% -46.29%

For the past year Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. has 57.83% stronger performance while FRONTEO Inc. has -46.29% weaker performance.

Summary

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. beats on 9 of the 10 factors FRONTEO Inc.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. provides software services, proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, and software product marketing and support services. It offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; services regarding database services and Big data services; computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies. The company also markets and sells computers and peripheral equipment to business customers; and operates a network of high-tech training and instruction centers. In addition, it offers Sapiens ALIS, a software solution for individual, group, and worksite insurance products; Sapiens Retirement Services for record-keeping management; Sapiens Closed Books, a solution to administer policies and claims relating to closed books of business; and Sapiens INSIGHT that enables life and pension carriers to handle a range of activities and regulations. Further, the company provides Sapiens IDIT for general insurance carriers; Sapiens Reinsurance, a business and accounting solution to support reinsurance contracts and activities; Sapiens Stingray, a solution for policy, billing, claims, and reinsurance administration; and Sapiens DECISION, a business decision management solution. Additionally, it provides proprietary application development and business process integration platforms; and supplies professionals in the areas of accounting and finance, administrative, customer service, clinical, scientific and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing and operations, human resources, IT technology, LI/MFG, and marketing and sales. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations. Its products include proprietary technology platform, Lit i View, which handles Asian-language characters, encoding schemes, and native file systems; and Intelligence Cloud solution to maintain client data during and after a particular litigation or investigation, and data and documents in a relational database of its clientsÂ’ data and documents. The company also offers legal/compliance professional services, including electronic data forensic investigation solutions and services that enable the preservation, analysis, processing, and production of electronically stored information in connection with fraud and corporate information leakage; and consulting and corporate risk audit, forensic tools, and forensic training services. It serves enterprises, government agencies, law firms and other organizations. The company was formerly known as UBIC, Inc. and changed its name to FRONTEO, Inc. in July 2016. FRONTEO, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.