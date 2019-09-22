Comparing of FONAR Corporation (FONR) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

We are contrasting FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 22 1.68 N/A 2.82 8.69 NovoCure Limited 63 27.13 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has FONAR Corporation and NovoCure Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% NovoCure Limited 0.00% -31.8% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

FONAR Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. NovoCure Limited on the other hand, has 2.46 beta which makes it 146.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

FONAR Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, NovoCure Limited’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 4.7 Quick Ratio. FONAR Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovoCure Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for FONAR Corporation and NovoCure Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 NovoCure Limited 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, NovoCure Limited’s potential upside is 0.37% and its average target price is $81.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FONAR Corporation and NovoCure Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.8% and 74.7%. FONAR Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.07%. Comparatively, NovoCure Limited has 2.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% NovoCure Limited 17.23% 34.53% 92.28% 76.54% 149.16% 148.57%

For the past year FONAR Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than NovoCure Limited.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors NovoCure Limited.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

NovoCure Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company markets its proprietary therapy, TTFields delivery system under the Optune name for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma brain cancer. It is also involved in conducting clinical trials for the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and other countries. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, the Channel Islands.