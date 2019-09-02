Comparing of FONAR Corporation (FONR) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)

This is a contrast between FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 22 1.76 N/A 2.82 8.69 Neovasc Inc. 5 10.62 N/A -25.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see FONAR Corporation and Neovasc Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FONAR Corporation and Neovasc Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 0.00% 18.3% 15.8% Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of FONAR Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.07% of FONAR Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.84% of Neovasc Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73%

For the past year FONAR Corporation has 21.25% stronger performance while Neovasc Inc. has -54.73% weaker performance.

Summary

FONAR Corporation beats Neovasc Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.