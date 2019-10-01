Comparing of FONAR Corporation (FONR) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Both FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) and Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR Corporation 23 0.00 5.64M 2.82 8.69 Boston Scientific Corporation 42 2.18 1.39B 0.95 44.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FONAR Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation. Boston Scientific Corporation appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FONAR Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. FONAR Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR Corporation 24,268,502.58% 18.3% 15.8% Boston Scientific Corporation 3,291,498,934.41% 19.7% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

FONAR Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.83 beta. Boston Scientific Corporation’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

FONAR Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 6.8. Competitively, Boston Scientific Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. FONAR Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boston Scientific Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

FONAR Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Boston Scientific Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Boston Scientific Corporation has an average price target of $47.25, with potential upside of 17.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.8% of FONAR Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.4% of Boston Scientific Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.07% are FONAR Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Boston Scientific Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FONAR Corporation 8.2% 14.62% 24.13% 12.57% -5.43% 21.25% Boston Scientific Corporation -0.96% -1.03% 16.71% 13.47% 28.94% 20.15%

For the past year FONAR Corporation has stronger performance than Boston Scientific Corporation

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Boston Scientific Corporation beats FONAR Corporation.

Fonar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, and other medical conditions and injuries. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. The company offers Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company also provides management services, administrative services, billing and collection services, office space, equipment, repair, maintenance service, and clerical and other non-medical personnel to medical providers engaged in diagnostic imaging. Fonar Corporation owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 17 facilities located in New York and 7 facilities located in Florida. Fonar Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems. It also provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, peripheral embolization devices, and vena cava filters used to treat peripheral arterial disease; and biliary stents, drainage catheters, and micro-puncture sets to treat, diagnose, and ease benign and malignant tumors. In addition, the company offers cardiac rhythm management devices, such as implantable cardioverter defibrillator systems to detect and treat abnormally fast heart rhythms; implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker systems used to treat heart failure; and medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising steerable radio frequency ablation catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, diagnostic catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories. Further, it provides products to diagnose and treat diseases of the pulmonary and gastrointestinal conditions; devices to diagnose, treat, and ease pulmonary disease systems within the airway and lungs; products to treat urinary stone disease and benign prostatic hyperplasia; mid-urethral sling products, sling and graft materials, pelvic floor reconstruction kits, and suturing devices; and spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.