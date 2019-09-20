Comparing of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

We are contrasting Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 30 1.57 N/A 0.10 279.10 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Futu Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 59.17% at a $37.5 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares and 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited shares. 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. had bullish trend while Futu Holdings Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Futu Holdings Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.