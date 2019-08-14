Comparing of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 32 1.56 N/A 0.10 279.10 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 8 37.14 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $39.63, with potential upside of 69.36%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.86% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.02%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.34% of Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. 3% 3.19% 5.8% 14.44% 10.1% 12.88%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.