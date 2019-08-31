Comparing of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.34 N/A 0.10 279.10 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 314.30 N/A 0.03 61.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Focus Financial Partners Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 82.75% and an $37.5 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Focus Financial Partners Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.4% and 32% respectively. 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats 180 Degree Capital Corp. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.