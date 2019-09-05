Comparing of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|92.42
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|36
|2305.70
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
Analyst Recommendations
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 305.84% upside potential and an average price target of $12.5. Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 37.01%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 75.4%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
