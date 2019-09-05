Comparing of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 92.42 N/A -1.38 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2305.70 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 305.84% upside potential and an average price target of $12.5. Meanwhile, UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 37.01%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 75.4%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.