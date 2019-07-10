Comparing of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.49 N/A -1.38 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.13 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Unum Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $16.75, and a 615.81% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.9% respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Unum Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.