Comparing of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

We are contrasting Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 38.86 N/A -1.38 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.55 0.00

Demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $16.75, and a 682.71% upside potential. Competitively the average target price of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is $2.5, which is potential 633.14% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Trillium Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 40.67% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has 0.26% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 5.38% -6.85% -50% -81.89% -90.69% -64.62%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.