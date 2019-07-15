Comparing of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)

As Biotechnology businesses, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.68 N/A -1.38 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.59 0.00

Demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9. Meanwhile, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 612.77% upside potential and an average price target of $16.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 52.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.6% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -28.65% -35.29% -53.68% -86.87% -91.41% -43.1%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.