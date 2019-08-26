Comparing of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 101.12 N/A -1.38 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.68 N/A 2.08 10.22

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Exelixis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.57 shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Exelixis Inc.’s 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $16.75, and a 397.03% upside potential. Meanwhile, Exelixis Inc.’s average price target is $35.5, while its potential upside is 77.06%. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Exelixis Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Exelixis Inc. has 8.13% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.