Comparing of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 88.22 N/A -1.38 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1206.23 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Aptorum Group Limited which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 469.73% for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $16.75. Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 38.10% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.