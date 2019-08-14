Comparing of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|88.22
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|19
|1206.23
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Aptorum Group Limited which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Aptorum Group Limited
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 469.73% for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $16.75. Aptorum Group Limited on the other hand boasts of a $22 consensus price target and a 38.10% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Aptorum Group Limited
|-0.32%
|-8.96%
|47.15%
|56.52%
|0%
|43.94%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Aptorum Group Limited has 43.94% stronger performance.
Summary
Aptorum Group Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
