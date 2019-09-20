Comparing of Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

As Rental & Leasing Services companies, Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) and Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fly Leasing Limited 16 1.33 N/A 3.88 4.38 Rent-A-Center Inc. 24 0.53 N/A 0.65 41.52

Demonstrates Fly Leasing Limited and Rent-A-Center Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Rent-A-Center Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Fly Leasing Limited. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Fly Leasing Limited has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Rent-A-Center Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fly Leasing Limited and Rent-A-Center Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fly Leasing Limited 0.00% 17.9% 3% Rent-A-Center Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.5%

Risk and Volatility

Fly Leasing Limited has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Rent-A-Center Inc. has a 0.44 beta which is 56.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fly Leasing Limited and Rent-A-Center Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fly Leasing Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Rent-A-Center Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Rent-A-Center Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27 consensus price target and a 4.01% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fly Leasing Limited and Rent-A-Center Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.3% and 99.1%. Insiders held roughly 5% of Fly Leasing Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Rent-A-Center Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fly Leasing Limited -2.86% -0.99% 14.57% 52.84% 22.78% 60.8% Rent-A-Center Inc. 1.62% -0.22% 10.37% 53.32% 83.63% 66.95%

For the past year Fly Leasing Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Rent-A-Center Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Rent-A-Center Inc. beats Fly Leasing Limited.

Fly Leasing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in DÃºn Laoghaire, Ireland.

Rent-A-Center, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements. The company also provides merchandise on an installment sales basis; and offers the rent-to-own transaction to consumers who do not qualify for financing from the traditional retailer through kiosks within retailerÂ’s locations. It operates retail installment sales stores under the Get It Now and Home Choice names; and rent-to-own and franchised rent-to-own stores under the Rent-A-Centre, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated approximately 2,463 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, including 45 retail installment sales stores; 1,431 Acceptance Now kiosk locations in 40 states and Puerto Rico; 478 Acceptance Now virtual (direct) locations; and 130 stores in Mexico, as well as franchised 229 rent-to-own stores in 31 states under the Rent-A-Center, ColorTyme, and RimTyme names. Rent-A-Center, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.