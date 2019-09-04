Comparing of Fluor Corporation (FLR) and Its Peers

As Heavy Construction company, Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fluor Corporation has 93.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 80.19% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.2% of Fluor Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.14% of all Heavy Construction companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fluor Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluor Corporation 0.00% 6.10% 2.00% Industry Average 0.79% 8.31% 3.29%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Fluor Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fluor Corporation N/A 32 25.07 Industry Average 17.59M 2.23B 68.32

Fluor Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Fluor Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluor Corporation 1 1 2 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.67 2.89

With average target price of $31.25, Fluor Corporation has a potential upside of 76.75%. The peers have a potential upside of 34.16%. Given Fluor Corporation’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fluor Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fluor Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluor Corporation -2.02% -2.46% -16.96% -10.37% -35.89% 0.96% Industry Average 2.00% 10.99% 14.98% 27.59% 37.58% 32.97%

For the past year Fluor Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Fluor Corporation is 105.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.05. Competitively, Fluor Corporation’s peers are 31.46% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Fluor Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fluor Corporation’s competitors beat Fluor Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining; Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Maintenance, Modification & Asset Integrity (MMAI); and Government. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services to upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, and metals and mining markets. It also provides consulting services, such as feasibility studies, process assessment, and project finance structuring and studies. The Industrial, Infrastructure & Power segment offers design, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management services to the transportation, life sciences, manufacturing, water, and power sectors. The MMAI segment provides facility start-up and management, plant and facility maintenance, operations support, and asset management services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, mining and metals, consumer products, and manufacturing industries. The Government segment offers engineering, construction, logistics, base and facilities operations and maintenance, contingency response, and environmental and nuclear services to the United States government, as well as governments internationally. This segment also provides engineering and construction services, logistics, and life-support services, as well as contingency operations support services to the defense sector. The company also offers unionized management and construction services in the United States and Canada. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.