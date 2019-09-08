Comparing of Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) and Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) and Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluidigm Corporation 11 3.23 N/A -1.58 0.00 Precipio Inc. 4 5.16 N/A -8.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fluidigm Corporation and Precipio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluidigm Corporation 0.00% -91.4% -25.8% Precipio Inc. 0.00% -167.3% -66.6%

Volatility and Risk

Fluidigm Corporation’s 2.13 beta indicates that its volatility is 113.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Precipio Inc.’s 81.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

Fluidigm Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Precipio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Fluidigm Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Precipio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Fluidigm Corporation and Precipio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluidigm Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Precipio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fluidigm Corporation’s consensus target price is $14.33, while its potential upside is 158.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fluidigm Corporation and Precipio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 3%. 0.8% are Fluidigm Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Precipio Inc. has 1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fluidigm Corporation 0% -2.57% -11.45% 37.11% 94.54% 36.31% Precipio Inc. 1.74% -28.43% -65.24% -0.38% -49.74% 26.41%

For the past year Fluidigm Corporation has stronger performance than Precipio Inc.

Summary

Fluidigm Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Precipio Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research. It offers preparatory instruments, such as access array system, juno system, and callisto system; analytical instruments comprising biomark HD and EP1 systems; integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs) consisting of access array, juno genotyping, dynamic array, digital array, flex six, and callisto IFCs; and assays and reagents, including delta gene and SNP type assays, access array target-specific primers and targeted sequencing prep primers, and targeted DNA Seq library assays. The company also provides C1 single-cell systems, polaris systems, C1 IFCs, polaris IFCs, helios/CyTOF 2 systems, maxpar reagents, imaging mass cytometer instruments and reagents, and laser ablation modules. It serves academic institutions; clinical research laboratories; biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and agricultural biotechnology companies; and contract research organizations. Fluidigm Corporation distributes its systems through direct sales force and support organizations located in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, and through distributors or sales agents in various European, Latin American, Middle Eastern, and the Asia-Pacific countries. The company was formerly known as Mycometrix Corporation and changed its name to Fluidigm Corporation in April 2001. Fluidigm Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.