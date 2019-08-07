Comparing of Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

We will be comparing the differences between Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation 48 1.55 N/A 1.19 42.11 Powell Industries Inc. 33 0.89 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Flowserve Corporation and Powell Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and Powell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5% Powell Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.62 shows that Flowserve Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Powell Industries Inc.’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Flowserve Corporation is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Powell Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Powell Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Flowserve Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Flowserve Corporation and Powell Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Powell Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Flowserve Corporation has a 14.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $51. Competitively Powell Industries Inc. has a consensus target price of $39, with potential upside of 3.72%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Flowserve Corporation seems more appealing than Powell Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares and 66.3% of Powell Industries Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.3% of Powell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% Powell Industries Inc. -1.7% -2.81% 26.85% 35.15% 4.34% 47.9%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Powell Industries Inc.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation beats Powell Industries Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Powell Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The companyÂ’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears. Its products have application in voltages ranging from 480 volts to 38,000 volts; and are used in oil and gas refining, offshore oil and gas production, petrochemical, pipeline, terminal, mining and metals, light rail traction power, electric utility, pulp and paper, and other heavy industrial markets. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as spare parts, field service inspection, installation, commissioning, modification, and repair services; retrofit and retrofill components for existing systems; and replacement circuit breakers for switchgears. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Far East, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company principally sells its products and services directly to the end user or to an engineering, procurement, and construction firm on behalf of the end user. Powell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.