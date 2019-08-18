Comparing of Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of Flowserve Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Flowserve Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.90% 3.50% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Flowserve Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation N/A 48 42.11 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Flowserve Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Flowserve Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Flowserve Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.67 1.88 2.20 2.59

With consensus price target of $51, Flowserve Corporation has a potential upside of 20.37%. The competitors have a potential upside of 59.97%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Flowserve Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Flowserve Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation has weaker performance than Flowserve Corporation’s peers.

Liquidity

Flowserve Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flowserve Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Flowserve Corporation is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.62. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation’s competitors are 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Dividends

Flowserve Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Flowserve Corporation.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.