Comparing of Flowserve Corporation (FLS) and Its Competitors

As Diversified Machinery company, Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Flowserve Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.98% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.1% of Flowserve Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.18% of all Diversified Machinery companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Flowserve Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.90% 3.50% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Flowserve Corporation and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve Corporation N/A 47 41.89 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Flowserve Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Flowserve Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Flowserve Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

$47 is the consensus price target of Flowserve Corporation, with a potential downside of -10.97%. The peers have a potential upside of 67.01%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Flowserve Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Flowserve Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowserve Corporation 1.22% 2.51% 7.06% -0.9% 12.07% 30.9% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Flowserve Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Flowserve Corporation are 2.2 and 1.6. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation’s peers have 2.19 and 1.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. Flowserve Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Flowserve Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Flowserve Corporation is 63.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.63. Competitively, Flowserve Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Flowserve Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Flowserve Corporation’s peers beat Flowserve Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.