Comparing of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB)

This is a contrast between Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Processed & Packaged Goods and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods Inc. 23 4.01 193.10M 0.79 30.19 Seneca Foods Corporation 28 0.00 6.41M 0.59 53.40

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Seneca Foods Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Flowers Foods Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Flowers Foods Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seneca Foods Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods Inc. 846,187,554.78% 13.5% 6% Seneca Foods Corporation 22,499,122.50% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Flowers Foods Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Flowers Foods Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 4.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Flowers Foods Inc. and Seneca Foods Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 67.5% and 14.83% respectively. About 5.2% of Flowers Foods Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 73.34% of Seneca Foods Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flowers Foods Inc. 0.08% 1.85% 10.44% 23.63% 16.23% 28.32% Seneca Foods Corporation 4.67% 14.18% 7.17% -20.51% -1.88% 6.55%

For the past year Flowers Foods Inc. was more bullish than Seneca Foods Corporation.

Summary

Flowers Foods Inc. beats Seneca Foods Corporation on 11 of the 14 factors.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the NatureÂ’s Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and DaveÂ’s Killer Bread brand names. It operates 39 bakeries, as well as sells its products through a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers. The Warehouse Delivery segment produces snack cakes, breads, and rolls for national retail, foodservice, vending, and co-pack customers through a network of warehouse channels. This segment markets its products under the Mrs. FreshleyÂ’s, Alpine Valley Bread, and European Bakers brand names. Flowers Foods, Inc. also sells products under franchised and licensed trademarks and trade names, such as Sunbeam, Bunny, and Sara Lee. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.