Comparing of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (FND) and Its Rivals

As Home Improvement Stores company, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 60.29% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.87% of all Home Improvement Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 20.00% 8.60% Industry Average 3.74% 22.57% 10.18%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. N/A 38 38.96 Industry Average 1.63B 43.50B 26.54

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0 3 3 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 6.67 2.41

$40.6 is the average target price of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc., with a potential downside of -7.07%. The peers have a potential upside of 40.17%. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0.24% -7.78% 21.54% 31.4% -7.9% 63.82% Industry Average 0.54% 1.27% 19.85% 15.22% 12.33% 46.28%

For the past year Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.48 and has 0.24 Quick Ratio. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Dividends

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. beats Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s competitors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The companyÂ’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. It operates 72 warehouse-format stores across 17 states. The company also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.