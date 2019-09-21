Comparing of FLIR Systems Inc. (FLIR) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)

FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) and Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLIR Systems Inc. 50 3.97 N/A 2.02 24.62 Cubic Corporation 62 1.60 N/A 0.19 352.13

Table 1 demonstrates FLIR Systems Inc. and Cubic Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cubic Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than FLIR Systems Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. FLIR Systems Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has FLIR Systems Inc. and Cubic Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLIR Systems Inc. 0.00% 15% 9.8% Cubic Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

FLIR Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cubic Corporation’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FLIR Systems Inc. are 2.5 and 1.6. Competitively, Cubic Corporation has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. FLIR Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cubic Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

FLIR Systems Inc. and Cubic Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FLIR Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cubic Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

FLIR Systems Inc.’s consensus price target is $56, while its potential upside is 5.32%. Competitively the consensus price target of Cubic Corporation is $72, which is potential -0.11% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that FLIR Systems Inc. seems more appealing than Cubic Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93% of FLIR Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.3% of Cubic Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of FLIR Systems Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Cubic Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FLIR Systems Inc. -4.57% -8.26% -6.28% 2.35% -14.25% 14.06% Cubic Corporation -3.61% 1.86% 17.9% 3.02% -0.45% 23.19%

For the past year FLIR Systems Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cubic Corporation.

Summary

FLIR Systems Inc. beats Cubic Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

FLIR Systems, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM and Emerging Markets, Maritime, and Detection. The Surveillance segment provides enhanced imaging and recognition solutions for various military, law enforcement, public safety, and other government customers for the protection of borders, troops, and public welfare. This segment also develops hand-held and weapon-mounted thermal imaging systems for use by consumers. The Instruments segment offer devices that image, measure, and assess thermal energy, gases, electricity, and other environmental elements for industrial, commercial, and scientific applications. The Security segment develops and manufactures cameras and video recording systems for use in commercial, critical infrastructure, and home monitoring applications. The OEM and Emerging Markets segment provides thermal and visible-spectrum imaging camera cores and components that are utilized by third parties to create thermal, industrial, and other types of imaging systems. The segment also develops and manufactures intelligent traffic systems; imaging solutions for the smartphone and mobile devices market; and thermal imaging solutions for commercial-use unmanned aerial systems. The Maritime segment develops and manufactures electronics and imaging instruments for the recreational and commercial maritime market under the FLIR and Raymarine brands. The Detection segment offers sensors, instruments, and integrated platform solutions for the detection, identification, and suppression of chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives threats for military force protection, homeland security, first responders, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Cubic Corporation provides systems and solutions for the transportation and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment provides fare collection and revenue management devices, software, systems and multiagency, multimodal integration technologies, and operational services for transportation authorities and operators. It also delivers real-time passenger information systems for tracking and predicting vehicle arrival times; urban and inter-urban intelligent transportation and enforcement solutions; and technology and infrastructure maintenance services to city, regional, and national road and transportation agencies. The CGD Systems segment provides live and virtual military training systems, and secure communication systems and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. It offers instrumented range systems for fighter aircraft, armored vehicles and infantry force-on-force live training weapons effects simulations, laser-based tactical and communication systems, and precision gunnery solutions; secure communications products for intelligence, surveillance, ground combat, and search and rescue markets; and information capture, assessment, exploitation, and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. The CGD Services segment provides live, virtual and constructive training, real-world mission rehearsal exercises, professional military education, intelligence support, information technology, information assurance and related cyber support, development of military doctrine, consequence management, infrastructure protection, and force protection services, as well as support to field operations and logistics. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.