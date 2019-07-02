Comparing of Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK)

Both Flexsteel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) and Fuling Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FORK) compete on a level playing field in the Home Furnishings & Fixtures industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flexsteel Industries Inc. 22 0.29 N/A -1.38 0.00 Fuling Global Inc. 3 0.24 N/A 0.63 3.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Fuling Global Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Fuling Global Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flexsteel Industries Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -3.7% Fuling Global Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.57 shows that Flexsteel Industries Inc. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fuling Global Inc.’s beta is 0.63 which is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Flexsteel Industries Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Fuling Global Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Flexsteel Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fuling Global Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flexsteel Industries Inc. and Fuling Global Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64% and 0.4%. Insiders held roughly 3.4% of Flexsteel Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 70.91% of Fuling Global Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flexsteel Industries Inc. -4.39% -21.9% -16.04% -20.31% -47.8% -11.32% Fuling Global Inc. -6.91% -5.16% -31.06% -43.42% -50.43% -47.53%

For the past year Flexsteel Industries Inc. was less bearish than Fuling Global Inc.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other commercial applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.