Comparing of Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)

Both Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 11.31 N/A -1.22 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.60 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Flex Pharma Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Flex Pharma Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Risk & Volatility

Flex Pharma Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than S&P 500. VIVUS Inc. on the other hand, has 2.06 beta which makes it 106.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.8. The Current Ratio of rival VIVUS Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Flex Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than VIVUS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares and 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares. Insiders owned 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of VIVUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. was less bullish than VIVUS Inc.

Summary

VIVUS Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.