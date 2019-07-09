Comparing of Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 14.38 N/A -1.22 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 11.12 N/A -0.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Flex Pharma Inc. and Novan Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Novan Inc. 0.00% -272.1% -35.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Flex Pharma Inc. are 8.9 and 8.8 respectively. Its competitor Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Flex Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Novan Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.6% of Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Novan Inc. has 35.49% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Novan Inc. 16% 73.75% 11.2% -46.95% -55.87% 67.47%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Novan Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.