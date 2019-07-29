Comparing of Flex Pharma Inc. (FLKS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

This is a contrast between Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Flex Pharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.8% -29.7%

Volatility and Risk

Flex Pharma Inc.’s 1.77 beta indicates that its volatility is 77.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.02 beta and it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.4 and 14.4 respectively. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Flex Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Flex Pharma Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus target price of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 47.41% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.19% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.4% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -0.02% 0.91% 15.27% 45.3% 16.15% 41.19%

For the past year Flex Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.