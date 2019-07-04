Comparing of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and Its Peers

As Business Services company, FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has 96.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 64.56% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.07% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has FleetCor Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.30% 6.90% Industry Average 38.20% 33.55% 7.43%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing FleetCor Technologies Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. N/A 234 28.88 Industry Average 154.79M 405.19M 39.53

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Industry Average 1.00 2.47 3.05 2.59

$260.56 is the consensus price target of FleetCor Technologies Inc., with a potential downside of -10.03%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 65.14%. Based on the results shown earlier, FleetCor Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FleetCor Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25% Industry Average 4.18% 7.11% 16.58% 22.71% 35.02% 29.80%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.60 and has 1.52 Quick Ratio. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.21 shows that FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 24.54% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

FleetCor Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat FleetCor Technologies Inc.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.