Comparing of FleetCor Technologies Inc. (FLT) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Both FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FleetCor Technologies Inc. 251 9.71 N/A 9.15 31.06 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 1.42 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -24.3%

Volatility & Risk

FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 1.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s beta is 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is $265.29, with potential downside of -4.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FleetCor Technologies Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 22.8%. Insiders held 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.5% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.