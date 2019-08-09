Comparing of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) and PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 33 1.89 N/A 3.44 10.02 PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.68 N/A 0.59 19.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PB Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Flagstar Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Flagstar Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PB Bancorp Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and PB Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 1% PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.24 beta. From a competition point of view, PB Bancorp Inc. has a 0.16 beta which is 84.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and PB Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.7%. About 0.8% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.21% of PB Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -0.78% 3.45% -2.52% 13.16% 0.79% 30.61% PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07%

For the past year Flagstar Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than PB Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. beats PB Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.