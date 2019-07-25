Comparing of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (FBC) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

As Savings & Loans businesses, Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 33 1.94 N/A 3.23 10.04 Hingham Institution for Savings 187 6.37 N/A 14.32 13.54

Table 1 highlights Flagstar Bancorp Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hingham Institution for Savings seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Flagstar Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Flagstar Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:FBC) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 0.5% Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 15.8% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.23. Hingham Institution for Savings’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Flagstar Bancorp Inc. shares and 33.5% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares. Flagstar Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Comparatively, 2.9% are Hingham Institution for Savings’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Flagstar Bancorp Inc. -6.65% -9.16% 1.38% 1.28% -4.59% 22.84% Hingham Institution for Savings 2.63% 13.51% 5.65% -5.79% -4.69% -1.67%

For the past year Flagstar Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Hingham Institution for Savings had bearish trend.

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats Flagstar Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services to consumer and commercial customers, including lines of credit; revolving credit; treasury management solutions; equipment leasing; inventory and accounts receivable lending; and capital markets services comprising interest rate risk protection products. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and held-for-investment (HFI) portfolio groups. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through home loan and, national call centers, Internet, unaffiliated banks, mortgage banking, and brokerage companies. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and residential mortgages HFI and mortgage servicing rights, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. At December 31, 2016, the company operated a regional office in Jackson, Michigan; and 99 full services banking branches in Michigan, as well as leased 31 retail offices located in 19 states, 4 wholesale lending offices, and 3 commercial lending offices. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.