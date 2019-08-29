Comparing of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 53 13.15 N/A -0.03 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.64 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Five9 Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Five9 Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.52 beta means Five9 Inc.’s volatility is 48.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Zendesk Inc. is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Five9 Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zendesk Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Five9 Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zendesk Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Five9 Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Five9 Inc.’s average target price is $67.5, while its potential upside is 7.52%. Meanwhile, Zendesk Inc.’s average target price is $92, while its potential upside is 14.93%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Zendesk Inc. is looking more favorable than Five9 Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five9 Inc. and Zendesk Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.8% respectively. 1.7% are Five9 Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.7% are Zendesk Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Five9 Inc. was less bullish than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Zendesk Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.