Comparing of Five9 Inc. (FIVN) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Both Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 Inc. 51 10.50 N/A -0.03 0.00 Carbon Black Inc. 15 6.17 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

Five9 Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Carbon Black Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five9 Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Five9 Inc. is $57, with potential upside of 18.50%. On the other hand, Carbon Black Inc.’s potential downside is -1.43% and its consensus price target is $18.67. The data provided earlier shows that Five9 Inc. appears more favorable than Carbon Black Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Five9 Inc. shares and 64.8% of Carbon Black Inc. shares. 2.1% are Five9 Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of Carbon Black Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five9 Inc. -1.74% -5.32% -8.64% 15.62% 62.16% 12.42% Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13%

For the past year Five9 Inc. was less bullish than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Carbon Black Inc.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.