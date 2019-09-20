Comparing of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.47 N/A -4.50 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 13.40 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.56 beta, while its volatility is 156.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $24, while its potential upside is 365.12%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $229.6 consensus price target and a 28.63% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 97.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.