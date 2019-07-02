Comparing of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Both Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 10.01 N/A -4.50 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility & Risk

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 206.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.06 beta. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. is 165.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.65 beta.

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.4 and a Quick Ratio of 10.4. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.8 and has 13.8 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $24, and a 280.35% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 84.8%. About 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 11.6% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Kura Oncology Inc. -5.07% 8.34% 11.88% 34.28% -5.29% 14.67%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 14.67% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.