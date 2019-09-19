Comparing of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.83 N/A -4.50 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.04 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 while its Quick Ratio is 10.4. On the competitive side is, Entera Bio Ltd. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 341.18% and an $24 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 46.55% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.