Comparing of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.92 N/A -4.50 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 68.10 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -42.2% -34%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 206.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.06 beta. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 230.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.3 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.4 and 4.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

In next table is shown Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 284.00%.

Roughly 87.1% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.44% -6.76% -16.36% -44.8% -51.75% 14.05%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 14.05% stronger performance.

On 5 of the 8 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.