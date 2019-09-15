Comparing of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.38 N/A -4.50 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Risk and Volatility

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.56 and it happens to be 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 while its Current Ratio is 10.4. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a 319.58% upside potential. Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.4, while its potential upside is 53.85%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.