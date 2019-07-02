Comparing of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

As Biotechnology companies, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.69 N/A -4.50 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 6 6.88 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.06 beta means Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 206.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has beta of 2.21 which is 121.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.3. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$24 is Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 292.80%. Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has an average price target of $15, with potential upside of 61.29%. Based on the results shown earlier, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.1% and 15.7%. About 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% are Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4% Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -15.68% -23.4% 17.43% -16.41% 4.64% 29.36%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -1.4% weaker performance while Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has 29.36% stronger performance.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.