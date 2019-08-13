Comparing of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

This is a contrast between Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 11.44 N/A -4.50 0.00 Alector Inc. 20 43.52 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4. Competitively, Alector Inc. has 7.9 and 7.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alector Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, and a 317.39% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 51.69% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Alector Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.1% of Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance while Alector Inc. has 17.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Alector Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.